Vigo County Jail Log: May 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Ashley M. Hill, 32, 400 block of South Hidden Way Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passenger under 18 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Seth P. Bolin, 23, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Larry L. Smith, 35, 2500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Sandra M. Agee, 53, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Jason L. Hill, 43, no address available. Booked 5:49 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath test, reckless driving at unreasonable high speeds, violation of driving conditions, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct, intimidation (three counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Coty J. Cobb, 28, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael R. Burns, 59, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
• Nicholas R. Cox, 25, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jeffrey A. Grizzle, 42, 500 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Domestic battery.
Wednesday
• James R. Williams, 64, 1300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mary E. Walker, 36, 10 block of Berry Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:05 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance and battery.
• Cole C. Williams, 21, 200 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
