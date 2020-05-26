Vigo County Jail Log: May 26, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Steven A. Session, 37, 300 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Umba K. Maloba, 42, 2800 block of East thomas Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Criminal trespass, auto theft and theft.
• David L. Barth, 48, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage,
• Kelly Gustafson, 39, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Battery, interference in the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.
• Levi A. Crouch, 22, 3300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and criminal conversion.
Tuesday
• Kenneth E. Lamb, 68, 2800 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
