Vigo County Jail Log: May 25, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Wojciech Wilczek, 39, 5800 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago, Ill. Booked 6:54 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Lloyd E. Thomas, 64, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Kimberly L. Waller, 54, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Nicholas R. Brannon, 63, 1000 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Tommy D. Long, 44, 10 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David D. Long, 22, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Camille N. Fuqua, 27, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Richard A. Sandlin, 54, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy D. Snowden, 44, 3300 block of Trails Edge Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday
• Todd A. Snow, 54, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ethan J. Delaney, 24, 900 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Possession of legend drug and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jahmar L. Shaw, 37, 2500 block of Strasburg Street, Detroit, Mich. Booked 11:26 a.m. Residential entry; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Claudino J. Kabbany, 22, no address available, Rosedale. Booked 12:20 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua D. Phillips, 45, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery, confinement, domestic battery with serious bodily injury and strangulation.
• Gary R. McMurray, 33, 3800 block of 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Court order.
• Elise S. Iocoangeli, 20, 1300 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Bradley C. Moreland, 33, 9900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• David A. Beard, 46, no address available. Booked 8:57 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jared A. Cooksey, 28, 7500 block of North Turner Jefferson Street, Brazil. Booked 10:25 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Billy E. Seeley, 39, 500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Tuesday
• Matthew G. Czarnecki, 28, 1500 block of South All Street, Pimento. Booked 4:47 a.m. Residential entry.
• Leslie E. Flagg, 31, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 a.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.