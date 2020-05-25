Vigo County Jail Log: May 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Erik S. Deal, 35, 2200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Steven W. Crawford, 55, 1800 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Terryon M. Golliday, 59, 1200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Intimidation and confinement.
• Ned R. Evans, 42, 3700 block of East Markle, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Chad A. McKillop, 46, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Carlia K. Bruner, 37, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Residential entry.
• James M. Pifer, 30, 1600 block of South Indiana 63, Prarie Creek. Booked 10:59 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dylan E. Shank, 33, 4800 block of West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; interference in the reporting of a crime; confinement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Monday
• Tevin R. Hutchins, 25, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Criminal mischief; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
