Vigo County Jail Log: May 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Graylon D. Bell, 54, 700 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• William L. Pitts, 48, 4100 block of West U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Robin Smith, 59, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Intimidation and neglect of dependent.
• Pete W. Walton, 33, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brandon D. Sanders, 28, 700 block of South Eighth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Friday
• Tyler C. Livingston, 26, 5400 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nathan W. Griesbaum, 22, 900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Public indecency and public intoxication.
• Robert Principe, 21, 900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Public nudity and public intoxication.
• Christopher S. Carney, 44, 6300 block of North Otter Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Billy J. Salyer Jr., 37, 300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Christopher S. Foster, 36, no address available. Booked 5:02 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, intimidation (two counts), invasion of privacy, battery by bodily waste and battery.
• Jacob A. Asay, 24, 6800 block of Grasselli Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 900 block of West National, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 a.m. Disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.
• Ali A. Aldawsari, 23, 10 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Expired plates and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Raymone L. Melton, 29, 300 block of East Center Street, Decatur, Ill. Booked 6:13 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Timmie L. Fields, 19, 2100 block of West Lombardi, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Travis A. Williams, 40, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Criminal mischief and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Brittany R. Foster, 34, South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• David J. Heck, 25, 6400 block of West U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 11:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Saturday
• Erik R. Boaz, 29, 10 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Domestic battery.
• Rocky J. Dixon, 27, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Reckless driving, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.
• Shane J. Johnson, 30, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and habitual offender.
• Lexus M. Dunbar, 22, 1800 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Aggravated battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Amber N. Grayless, 29, 800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jason M. Moore, 45, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Theft and receiving stolen auto parts.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 30, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Melissa Harrington, 40, 10 block of North Charles B Hall, Brazil. Booked 11:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Amy N. Board, 44, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Alan L. Angel, 43, 700 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Scheme to defraud bank.
• Kathryn E. Goldman, 24, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Leif G. Bollock, 29, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Kale J. Booth, 21, 1400 block of North U.S. Highway, Rosedale. Booked 9:35 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Bradley R. Brossman, 32, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Sunday
• Tracy R. Higginbotham Jr. 31, 10 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Chad W. Godsey, 40, 100 block of Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:53 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of handgun without license.
• Chad D. Carroll, 35, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• David A. Beard, 46, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Greg D. Barton, 47, 1600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Thomas W. Kearschner, 29, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 a.m. Intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Wojciech Wilczek, 39, 5800 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago, Ill. Booked 6:54 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Paul B. Sammann, 58, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
