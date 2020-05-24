Vigo County Jail Log: May 24, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Ricky W. Hamilton, 49, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Richard A. Gussler, 29, 800 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Possession of precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance.
• Jonathan L. Robertson, 40, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Brooke A. Jeffries, 31, 3100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Possession of precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance.
• Karma R. Hoffman, 20, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Theft.
• John D. Quillen, 30, 5300 block of West Jones Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Criminal damage, residential entry, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• George D. Devanis, 38, 800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Cody Lawson, 21, 1500 block of North Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
Saturday
• David M. Wolfe, 37, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Intimidation.
• Tommy E. Dycus, 40, 100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Chad W. Godsey, 39, 100 block of Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 1:29 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 31, 10 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 2:07 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and criminal mischief.
• Ian A. Cooper, 25, 6500 block of Allendale Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Stacey L. Dooley-Figg, 49, 2900 block of Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Leif G. Bollock, 28, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Samuel J. Smith, 25, 300 block of West Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Eddie D. Shelton, 36, 100 block of 11th Street, Charleston, Ill. Booked 12:06 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Megan D. Archer, 31, no address available. Booked 6:51 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Daniel J. Ball, 37, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Devin M. Brenton, 22, 2300 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Burglary.
• Steven J. Massutti, 39, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Joran L. Scott, 41, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Sunday
• Tony E. Helton, 50, 500 block of North Maine, Clinton. Booked 1:32 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Lameki Y. Owens, 29, 2100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert W. Hope, 37, 1400 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kora Vanness, 19, 3300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
