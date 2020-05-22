Vigo County Jail Log: May 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Alexander O. Springer, 53, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Intimidation.
• Anthony D. Mitchell, 25, 200 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joshua J. Thompson, 25, 2600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kacee A. Peters, 18, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Aggravated battery and robbery.
• Rayetta L. Sheffler, 44, 800 block of North 10th street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Theft of a firearm and burglary of a dwelling.
• Matthew J. Flowers, 33, 10 block of Cherry Sstreet, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).
Friday
• Nina N. Ellinger, 34, 200 block of Kent, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael L. Cheesman, 25, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery with bodily injury.
• Michael G. Marshall, 47, 2100 block of West Wilshire Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
