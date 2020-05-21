Vigo County Jail Log: May 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 33, 1000 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Kaitlin S. Oglesby, 33, 200 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Alana Robbs, 32, 200 block of Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Writ of attachment of a person.
• Sarah L. Henderson, 38, 900 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Shalane L. Ward, 28, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Leslie A. Fannin, 48, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Denise A. Vasquez, 46, 400 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyal A. Campbell, 28, 300 block of West Third Street, Rushville. Booked 10:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Lindsey M. Hanchett, 30, 10 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Geri D. Capps, 30, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and other (not classified).
• Brittany A. Barnhart, 26, 2300 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Deion J. Russell, 23, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Michael A. Newburn, 30, 2600 block of Barnhardt Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jack S. Cheesman, 28, 2300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
