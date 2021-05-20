Vigo County Jail Log: May 20, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Ronald L. Lafleur, 37, 600 block of North Champion Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kenneth M. Rogers III, 37, 1600 block of East U.S. 40, Seelyville. Booked 1:03 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; reckless driving causing bodily injury; reckless driving causing property damage; resisting law enforcement (two counts); criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Joshua L. Johnson, 31, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Zachary M. Gilman, 35, 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
