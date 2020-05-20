Vigo County Jail Log: May 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Lawrence J. Willyard, 42, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Alexander T. Tom, 28, 1600 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Cheryl A. Harris, 46, 10 block of West miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 45, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Justin A. Fellows, 34, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Steven Clouse, 63, no address available. Booked 6:02 p.m. Unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Benjamin L. Jones, 30, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Nigel G. Dillman, 38, 1400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Aggravated battery.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe and invasion of privacy.
• Mark Ralston, 43, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jack C. Price, 29, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Amanda Bellville, 22, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Edgar M. Contramaestre, 21, 8000 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; intimidation; criminal mischief; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 27, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), counterfeiting (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua A. Thompson, 35, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Nicole L. Kelly, 31, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
