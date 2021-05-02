Vigo County Jail Log: May 2, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 18, 19 and 20, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 18
• Breanna M. Whippo, 18, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:51 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, residential entry and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Larry S. Layne, 19, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kenneth R. Koenig, 55, 4300 block of Cart Path, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brittany M. Waggoner, 29, 2900 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
April 19
• Jerry Eversole, 50, 2300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jacob A. Herrington, 25, 10 block of West Central Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:18 a.m. Domestic battery, and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Seth A. Shafer, 31, 1800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Bailey N. Blueher, 23, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Auto theft, false identity statement, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
• Coal A. Everson, 27, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy (three counts).
• Guy M. Bosserman, 67, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Public indecency, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Joshua C. Brinson, 27, 8600 block of Indiana 46, Riley. Booked 7:58 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
April 20
• Kyler S. Key, 28, 2400 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Koy D. Bennett, 24, 9900 block of East U.S. Highway, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Travis J. Kraemer, 29, 6500 block of U.S. Highway, Brazil. Booked 4:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of handgun without license.
• Wimberly C. Tyler, 42, 1900 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Rikki M. Worthington, 38, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant,
• James L. Moore III, 19, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Denee R. Olson, 33, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Auto theft.
April 21
• Jon D. Bumpus, 57, 1800 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
