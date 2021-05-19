Vigo County Jail Log: May 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Kylee M. Hutt, 33, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Auto theft.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, no address available. Booked 5:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Fabian L. Bicard, 26, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 6:23 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicala J. Monnett, 23, 6500 block of Allendale Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Theodore D. Robinson III, 28, 10 block of West Logan Street, Attica. Booked 8:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jeremy D. Killough, 41, 10 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday
• Rebekah N. Coakley, 28, no address available. Booked 12:10 a.m. Intimidation, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert J. Nagy, 29, 400 block of South Parke Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Burglary (two counts) and residential entry.
• David L. Gess, 42, 2700 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Kevon J. Sanders, 20, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terrance L. Ballard, 38, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and out-of-county warrant.
• Karen S. Medley, 55, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Rodger L. Blackburn, 39, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 28, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Battery, counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua H. Johnson, 33, 6500 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; possession of methamphetamine; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Cameron J. Newson, 22, 1900 block of 23½, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; escape from lawful detention; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Brandon S. McLain, 27, 400 block of Notoma Street, Sheldon. Booked 7:17 p.m. Carrying handgun without license and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday
• Brittany A. Sammann, 30, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 26, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Theft.
• Chad M. Spitler, 51, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Christifer L. Roberts, 24, 2800 block of North Thomas Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Intimidation.
• Melvin R. Bell, 36, 200 block of South 10½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, obstruction of justice, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a license (two counts), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Madonna J. Lowe, 64, 3700 block of East Isabelle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian J. Craft, 37, 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Wayne R. Porter, 67, 700 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• James J. Gillin, 43, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and out-of-county warrant.
• Alexis Cox, 38, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering others, out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin C. Hurtt, 32, 2100 block of Arleth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Edward D. Marshall, 57, 700 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 45, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Writ of attachment.
Wednesday
• Charles R. Stranahan, 36, 300 block of West Lee Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kenneth L. Ramsay, 59, 3100 block of North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shakiylah S. Kelley, 30, 200 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Antoine M. McDonald, 28, 10 block of West 71st Street, Chicago, Ill. Booked 5:27 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
