Vigo County Jail Log: May 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Scott R. Ready, 41, 600 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 a.m. Burglary, domestic battery and rape.
• Bobby G. Tarrh, 35, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Shaun S. Nesbit, 38, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, burglary and domestic battery.
• Robert J. Jones, 59, no address available. Booked 1:39 p.m. Criminal recklessness, robbery and aggravated battery.
• Robert A. Hart II, 28, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Noah A. Day, 21, 900 block of West Farris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Criminal mischief, conversion and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Michael C. Rich, 21, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; failure to return to lawful detention; auto theft; false identity statement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of stolen property and false reporting.
Tuesday
• Shirley C. Milner, 49, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jennifer L. Mayer, 45, 2300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Gilbert Ajyei, 22, 5500 block of West 42nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:16 a.m. Pointing a firearm, theft, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, criminal recklessness and possession of handgun without license.
• Amanda J. Baker, 24, 200 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 a.m. Attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
