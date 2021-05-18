Vigo County Jail Log: May 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Joseph P. Bukovack, 44, 4200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Yolanda C. Barnes, 28, 2000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, court order, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• James A. Walters, 57, 1500 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dennis P. Kouns, 45, 600 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts).
• Joseph A. Plunkett, 37, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Theft.
• Nicole M. Miller, 31, 1200 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Court order.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Domestic battery, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Francisco Solano, 49, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and confinement.
Friday
• Cheryl A. Harris, 47, 10 block of East Miller, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Damon E. White, 25, 700 block of Pluto Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:07 p.m. Attempted murder and robbery.
• Antoine M. McDonald, 28, 10 block of West 71st Street, Chicago, Ill. Booked 6:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Everett D. Sullivan, 61, 500 block of Harper Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kendalla J. Boger, 47, 800 block of North Caroline Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear on felony charge, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica L. McCue, 30, 10 block of South Crescent Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Damien W. Swinson, 18, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, robbery and aggravated battery.
• Jeffery R. Adkins, 33, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and false informing.
• Christopher P. Stapert, 34, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Court order.
• Gage M. Adkins, 19, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Criminal trespass and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Trey A. Blaine, 24, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance.
• Brandon L. Nickle, 26, 900 block of West Third Street, Clinton. Booked 10:45 p.m. Criminal trespass, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Saturday
• Adam D. Tibbetts, 37, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; habitual traffic violator; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 38, 6300 block of West Empire, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Domestic battery by bodily waste, domestic battery, strangulation and burglary.
• Elizabeth A. Johnson, 48, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts) and false informing.
• Bryson D. Frost, 61, 100 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• James R. Jenkins, 32, no address available. Booked 7:13 p.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Devan L. Waggoner, 27, 1700 block of North 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Leif Bollock, 29, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Chance D. Rector, 30, 1900 block of East 2150th Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 4:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon T. Smith, 18, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating while intoxicated.
• Damon R. Pruitt, 28, 1900 block of Lee Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
