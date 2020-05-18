Vigo County Jail Log: May 18, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• William J. James, 45, 10 block of Charles B Hall, Brazil. Booked 8:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Laura N. Dimond, 28, no address available. Booked 5:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, battery with bodily injury and theft.
• Matthew S. Cooper, 32, 100 block of North Grover Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation (two counts), resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and domestic battery.
• Jay M. Lewis, 26, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Conversion and fraud.
Monday
• Vincent E. Grimes, 50, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.