Vigo County Jail Log: May 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Carl F. Jenkins, 45, 2400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Kelly M. Atkinson, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Battery.
• Robert W. Johnson, 55, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Rebecca A. Pryor, 37, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy.
• Matthew D. Brown, 31, 3100 block of South 9½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James T. Mackiewicz, 53, Clinton. Booked 9:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.
• Brian J. Wright, 35, 7900 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Caitlyn M. Konazeski, 28, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Alexandra M. Reeher, 30, no address available. Booked 11:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Katherine Y. Ready, 41, 600 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Dylan K. Ventura, 21, 4400 block of South 12th street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jackson L. Newhart, 22, 4400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Assault.
• Ryan D. Martin, 31, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Theodore H. Hemmons, 18, 4800 block of North Pierson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Intimidation.
• Candace B. Jones, 21, 2100 block of North First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Taylor Elliott, 21, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Shawn D. Woods, 48, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Darin M. Jones, 24, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jack Tanner, 59, 1500 block of East State Road, Clinton. Booked 11:16 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts) and auto theft.
Friday
• Joe L. Robinson, 34, 100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and false reporting.
• Nathaniel Kenneth Cottom, 30, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Rita K. Goodman, 54, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel J. Ball, 37, 1800 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Vernon W. Ball, 56, 1800 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael W. Stidman, 26, 1400 block of South Battlerow Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Heath A. Dalton, 32, 4600 block of South County Road, Cory. Booked 2:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Michael P. Galloway, 48, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Caleb W. Strassler, 26, 2500 block of East Thomas, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Speeding, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and permitting the operation of a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Anthony J. LeClercq, 37, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Michael L. Lane, 27, 10 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, theft of a firearm, escape from lawful detention and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Brian Thompson, 49, 1900 block of College, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Criminal trespass; residential entry; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,
• Melissa R. Warren, 54, 200 block of Dreiser, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 50, 100 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Theft.
• Nicolas L. Strain, 25, 4800 block of South Lost Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 31, 2400 block of North Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Burglary and invasion of privacy.
• Phillip A. Foster, 25, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and arson.
Saturday
• Kendol Brown, 20, 700 block of 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth S. Moore, 28, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 1:40 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, arson, failure to return to lawful detention and possession of paraphernalia.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 25, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste, and possession of marijuana.
• Gregory A. Taylor, 66, 4200 block of South 5½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Shannon J. Foote, 45, 17100 block of North Quality Lime Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:50 p.m. Theft (three counts) and conversion.
• Caleb M. Brattain, 23, 1200 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
