Vigo County Jail Log: May 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement May 10, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
May 10
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 49, 500 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bradley A. Dewey, 25, 3700 block of Riley Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Sexual battery.
• Justin D. Roacho, 34, 2300 block of West Highland Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful Possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 31, no address available. Booked 7:25 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• David G. Porter, 67, Roadway Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender (two counts).
• John F. Kirkendall, 45, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Cameron M. Jones, 24, no address available. Booked 11:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Conversion.
• Tony R. Helt, 56, 1400 block of North Perth Chestnut Street, Carbon. Booked 1:24 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Simon J. Wautelet, 35, 1100 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Keon D. Primus, 33, 2900 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway, Indianapolis. Booked 10:35 a.m. Contempt of the court.
• David R. Winemiller, 47, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher M. Dover, 43, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jacob M. Cunningham, 28, 700 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 3:34 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kali V. Anderson, 25, 1800 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kenneth L. McGee, 48, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Intimidation.
• Katelyn Hobbs, 30, 400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Christopher W. Higginbotham, 49, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tara Brown, 44, 200 block of West Fifth Street, New London, Mo. Booked 8:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ricky D. Auler II, 48, 1300 block of East Green Drive, Lewis. Booked 8:42 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Keith A. Sears, 36, 2800 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Theft (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Geoffrey Porter, 28, 9900 block of U.S. 40 East, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kevin L. Hill, 58, 1900 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deborah L. Lambert, 50, 7200 block of West Art Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 27, 900 block of North Preston Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Ryan L. Roberts, 30, 5300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Possession of syringe, theft (two counts), auto theft (two counts), escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Travis D. Gray, 26, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley L. Gayer, 37, 2200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 a.m. Intimidation and battery.
• Rebecca S. Gray, 44, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Jeffrey D. Williams, 28, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Auto theft, obstruction of justice and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
• Michael W. Shafer, 35, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, residential entry and intimidation.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Theft.
• Jessica L. Hudak, 44, 2200 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Shannon L. Cummins, 44, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Bart J. Baird, 56, 2200 block of Sixth Street, New Cumberland, W.V. Booked 6:20 p.m. Court order.
• Rigoberto L. Pereira, 63, no address available. Booked 7:06 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• Chad Gaines, 29, no address available. Booked 8:46 p.m. Battery on law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Ronney Yates, 57, 10 block of West Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy,
Thursday
• Brad M. Hayes, 44, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), residential entry, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.