Vigo County Jail Log: May 15, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Katlyn P. Strain, 20, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• John B. Gould, 41, 5300 block of West County Road 1350, Jasonville. Booked 1:18 p.m. Theft, auto theft and residential entry.
• Terri J. Wallisa, 40, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Theft (two counts) and possessing paraphernalia.
• Richard T. Olson, 39, 300 block of Nth 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William R. Griffin, 36, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jordan Koerner, 26, 10 block of West Street, Rosedale. Booked 7:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of marijuana.
• Lance D. Love, 30, no address available. Booked 8 p.m. operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Terri L. Davids, 58, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Possession of a syringe, trafficking with an inmate, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Casandra L. White, 39, 5300 block of Estate Road Lot 36, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Possession of a narcotic, visiting a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday
• Richard P. Ramey, 40, 1100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Mats S. Alexander, 29, 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 1:43 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Billy J. Baiter, 60, 10 block of North Sumner, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jon D. Bumpus, 58, 1800 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan L. Rowley, 33, 500 block of South Seventh St, Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Battery; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cory W. Bruce, 32, 500 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Escape from lawful detention and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Anthony Thigpen, 26, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), false informing and resisting law enforcement.
• Eric Adkins, 32, 400 block of East Washington Street, Greencastle. Booked 2:19 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Thadias J. Carpenter, 28, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Carrie A. Britt, 38, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Stephen J. Dowd, 54, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Conversion.
• Robin M. Petty, 50, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany M. Petty, 33, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Kaylm L. Lewis, 33, 100 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Noah A. Day, 23, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Criminal trespass, burglary and criminal conversion.
• Eric R. Delabruere, 43, no address available. Booked 3:12 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Gage M. Cohen-Cook, 20, 2800 block of East Northwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Phillip A. Foster, 27, 7400 block of West Villarosa, Rosedale. Booked 3:47 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and theft of a firearm.
• Amanda M. Robertson, 36, 3800 block of East Ladika Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and theft of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
