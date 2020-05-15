The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Chad Anthony McCullough, 36, 7600 block East Devonald Avenue, Burnett. Booked 12:19 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, domestic battery, domestic battery in presence of a child under age 16, and strangulation.
• Tayler Lane Klotz, 24, 200 block North Eighth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 7:55 a.m. Driving without ever receiving a license.
• Nicholas Allan Guyton, 34, 10 block Jonathan Lane, Reelsville. Booked 9:01 a.m. Scheme to defraud bank.
• David K. Rudisel, 37, 2800 block Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher M. Vines, 30, no address, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and criminal confinement.
• Charles Michael Ahnert, 50, 1400 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Theft.
• Joshua B. Harris, 38, 700 block South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with unrelated prior, strangulation, criminal confinement, and resisting law enforcement.
• Rebecca A. Pryor, 37, 1100 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Domestic battery in presence of child under age 16.
• Floyd Lewis Cheesman, 43, 400 block West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Conversion.
• Danny Eugene Boswell, 43, 2400 block East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, failure to stop after accident, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Barry Smith, 54, 10 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Driving without ever obtaining a license, driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
• Hanah W. Sterling, 27, 11700 block Singhurst Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday
• Rodney Owen Sullivan, 24, 7700 block South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Joseph Vern Fagg, 50, 200 block North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with unrelated prior, and strangulation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.