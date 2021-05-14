Vigo County Jail Log: May 14, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement May 7, 8, 9 and 10, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
May 7
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 26, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, burglary resulting in bodily injury and intimidation.
• Kevin D. Kronenberger, 33, 8200 block of North County Road 200 West, Brazil. Booked 11:21 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Jennifer L. Hinote, 39, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Obstruction of justice; dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Joshua M. Booe, 37, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Destini L. Wimmer, 29, 1100 block of North Atherton, Rosedale. Booked 7:22 p.m. Burglary and theft.
May 8
• Donald Riley, 29, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Conversion.
• Leslie A. Leasure, 58, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• William H. Murphree, 41, 400 block of North Court, Sullivan. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Randy L. Sterling, 43, 8100 block of Maple Stream Boulevard, Indianapolis. Booked 12:46 p.m. Rape (two counts) and intimidation.
• Jay S. Snyder, 27, 9600 block of North Kenny Lane, Brazil. Booked 10:06 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication.
May 9
• Lashe S. Dunbar, 24, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jaymie L. Holbrook, 37, 700 block of Heritage Trail, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dilan S. Farris, 22, 300 block of South Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 5:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Wolfgang R. Strohm, 24, 1900 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; auto theft; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; stalking; resisting law enforcement; burglary; stalking violations; and invasion of privacy.
• William C. Turner, 30, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Intimidation (two counts).
• Neil A. Toth, 40, 300 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• David L. Bealmear, 47, 200 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (four counts).
• Timothy Swafford, 44, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, interference with the reporting of a crime and out-of-county warrant.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 29, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Theft.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 46, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
May 10
• Kenneth Jamerson, 49, 2100 block of Sandford Street, Muskegon Heights, Mich. Booked 1:46 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Michael J. Meneely, 35, 1100 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
