Vigo County Jail Log: May 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement May 4, 5, 6 and 7, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
May 4
• Sean P. Dempsey, 36, 2600 block of Clark Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Domestic battery, battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery by bodily waste, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Holly N. Krout, 36, 9100 block of Baldwin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Corban C. Field, 38, 100 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Melissa S. Craig, 39, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Kari Timberman, 19, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Court order.
• Howard W. Hooker, 33, 10 block of s 15th st apt 1, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 p.m. Criminal recklessness, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 51, 100 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, unauthorized use of telecommunication services and possession of methamphetamine.
• Devin S. Bailey, 35, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
May 5
• Samantha Oliver, 19, 7200 block of North 1000, Jasonville. Booked 12:06 a.m. Domestic battery and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• George M. Deyoung, 55, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Donald R. Bracken, 45, 1400 block of Lower Sandford Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Confinement, domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Andrew Hampton, 26, 100 block of Ben Hur Street, Lizton. Booked 9:42 a.m. Court order.
• Dejuan A. Howard, 25, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 a.m. Domestic battery, residential entry and intimidation.
• Roland E. Hillman Jr., 32, 1800 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chad A. Lafleur, 32, 8800 block of Quail Trail, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Darrell W. Waltrip, 66, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Micheal J. Meneely, 35, 3300 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
• Timothy Ebbing, 34, 500 block of University Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:27 p.m. Court order.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 900 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
May 6
• Candace B. Jones, 22, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, manufacturing methamphetamine, conversion, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, improper or no tail or plate light, failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Christina Alte, 39, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 a.m. Intimidation.
• Jessica M. West, 31, 900 block of West U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 11:40 a.m. Auto theft.
• Kaylee M. Long, 19, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• David D. Long, 22, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher M. Dover, 43, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Criminal trespass.
May 7
• Don W. Norris, 36, 100 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Seth I. Beasley, 29, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 a.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
