Vigo County Jail Log: May 12, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Rashad S. Allen, 27, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 a.m. Robbery and domestic battery.
• Annalaura K. Pike, 28, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• James M. Stout, 39, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (two counts).
• Guy M. Bosserman, 68, no address available. Booked 1:01 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin J. Nance, 38, 400 block of South 29th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and intimidation.
• Shanaylee D. Melendez, 23, 2200 block of Wilshire Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Stalking, harassment and invasion of privacy.
• Kevin D. Brown, 29, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Thursday
• Katlyn P. Strain, 20, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
