Vigo County Jail Log: May 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement May 1, 2, 3 and 4, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
May 1
• Jay S. Snyder, 27, 9600 block of North Kennedy, Brazil. Booked 2:32 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Corey A. Akons, 36, 1600 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of marijuana, public intoxication and out-of-county warrant.
• Susanna E. Artis, 27, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Conversion (two counts) and out-of-county warrant (two counts).
• Nicole M. Alters, 42, 300 block of East Park, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Expired plates and reckless driving.
• Frankie L. Deweese, 52, 10 block of South Main Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:47 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery.
• Quincy Wiggins, 37, 10 block of Willow Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
May 2
• Larry A. Hinesley, 50, 4600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Trey C. Reynolds, 31, 10 block of South High St, West Lebanon. Booked 2:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jackielee Morgan, 28, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Meagen N. Anderson, 29, 100 block of West National Avenue, Brazil. Booked 10:18 a.m. Dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Tracy L. Hunter, 51, 100 block of East County Road 450 North, Sullivan. Booked 8:21 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
May 3
• Timothy D. Long, 35, 7100 block of South Kenny Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Intimidation (two counts).
• Aimee Crawford, 41, 6100 block of North Harrison Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Benjamin S. Markham, 20, 10 block of Lakeview Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 a.m. Residential Entry.
• Terrell D. McGowan, 19, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Robbery and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Donald L. Norris, 32, 2700 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Court order.
• Cameron R. Keller, 29, Shaw Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:58 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jeremiah W. Oliver, 32, 900 block of Terrier Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kirsten Phillips, 29, 10 block of Pawpaw Lane, Rockville. Booked 7:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Brian Pankey, 39, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bernard A. Terstegge, 42, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Remington Diaz-Hernandez, 30, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Richard J. Martinez, 42, 200 block of North Jackson Street, Bay City, Mich. Booked 10:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua A. Fint, 36, 100 block of Linden Street, Dana. Booked 10:39 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
May 4
• Donald R. Orman, 53, 1800 block of North 6½, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine.
• Wesley E. Okulovich III, 20, 6600 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; minor possession of alcohol; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Pennie M. Blair, 33, 2100 block of North 29th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
