The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Destiny Lashae Moore, 20, 600 block Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Maryjane Kay Kiraly, 22, 3400 block 127th Avenue, Allegan, Mich. Booked 12:10 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody Robert Peters, 26, 400 block West Trinity, Clinton. Booked 12:25 a.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Stephen T. Norris, 49, 700 block South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Lindsay W. West, 36, 2900 block North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Christopher Bettridge, 33, 2800 block Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Court order.
• Olivia Nicole Kirchner, 32, 800 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana with prior, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tineesha Charee Bolden, 29, 400 block South 16th Street , Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, and stalking.
• Jennifer Danielle Branch, 37, 1100 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Fraud and criminal trespass.
• Andrew L. Clingerman, 23, 400 block East County Road, Brazil. Booked 4:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kloe Hawkins, 22, 700 block North Vandalia Street, Brazil. Booked 4:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Alexis S. Newport, 29, 100 block East Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Out-of-state warrant, failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• John Riley Ice, 24, 800 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Domestic battery with unrelated prior.
• Joshua W. Young, 34, 600 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Cory Michael Rutan, 37, 400 block South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
