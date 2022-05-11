Vigo County Jail Log: May 11, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Dalton J. Schell, 22, 2300 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 a.m. Criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and reckless driving.
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 29, 2300 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Kelly A. Mol, 58, 500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Battery against public safety official and intimidation.
• Robert W. Hope, 39, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Susan M. Smith, 51, 600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 27, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Aaron J. Brown, 27, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• David H. Grayless, 39, 1400 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Rashad S. Allen, 27, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Stanley L. Joy, 29, 1100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Burglary, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Joshua R. Johnson, 31, 100 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Aaron R. Moore, 41, 5900 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Burglary, auto theft and conversion.
• Troy J. Roberts, 31, 3200 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Bradley Hildebrand, 32, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; battery against public safety official; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement (two counts); possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joseph W. Gosciniak, 45, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 a.m. Domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; invasion of privacy; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin M. Thomas, 27, 300 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 12:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Caitlin M. McCullough, 27, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Battery against public safety official.
• John O. Donham, 28, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Conversion, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daldib T. Singh, 30, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.
• Elizabeth J. Franks, 59, 3800 block of North Grove Place, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Booked 10:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and failure to appear (two counts).
Wednesday
• Lionel P. Prouse, 37, 2200 block of Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Braydon H. Grable, 35, 200 block of North 14th Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 12:19 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
