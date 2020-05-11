Vigo County Jail Log: May 11, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Mark Sturdivant, 44, no address available. Booked 1:47 p.m. Stalking.
• Andrew L. Butts, 24, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shawna Thompson, 20, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jabin S. McCarty, 26, 4200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Eric Evans, 52, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph S. Miller, 28, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Theft.
Monday
• Destiny L. Moore, 20, 600 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Maryjane K. Kiraly, 22, 3400 block of 127th Avenue, Allegan, Mich. Booked 12:10 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jon N. Foster, 29, 2300 block of Beatrice Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, Mich. Booked 2:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance to minor, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Stephen T. Norris, 49, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Lindsay W. West, 36, 2900 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.