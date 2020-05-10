The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Patricia D. Rose, 51, 5300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Steven G. Fortner, 47, 100 block of North Eighth St, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Burglary.
• Rico R. Spillers, 25, Greencastle. Booked 12:51 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts), criminal confinement, burglary resulting in bodily injury, residential entry, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Kyle D. Montgomery, 34, 1300 block of North Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Andre D. Moody, 36, 1600 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts) and strangulation.
• Ryan L. Baker, 30, 1700 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Levi K. Bigger, 30, 1800 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• Keith A. Ball, 35, 1200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a synthetic cannabinoid; maintaining a common nuisance; dealing in a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Paula K. Drake, 51, 3200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica A. Kenworthy, 35, 4700 block of West Washington Street, Waveland. Booked 2:58 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Ernest E. Williamson, 59, 2600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sean M. Stephens, 27, 1900 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Anthony M. Johnson, 33, 2500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Monday
• Mindy J. Paiva, 36, 700 block of West Illiana Drive, Terre Haute Indiana. Booked 2:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Cameron M. Jones, 23, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
