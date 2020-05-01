The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Michael Jason Bennett, 42, 100 block North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. Dealing in meth, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth.
• Harley James Weir, 40, 2600 block North Hillside Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Auto theft.
• Robert L. Washington, 39, 1300 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery with a pregnant woman, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Ted A. Fagg, 46, address unknown. Booked 5:54 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, habitual traffic violater-lifetime, disorderly conduct, bribery, public intoxication and battery against a public safety official.
• Sara Jane Frazier, 37, 2300 block Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph S.A. Miller, 28, 1000 block Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kathy J. Floyd, 35, 2200 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Disorderly conduct (fighting or tumultous) and public indecency-indecent exposure.
• Zachary Buckhoy, 26, 900 block Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Friday
• Jennifer Dawn James, 49, 10 block of North 14th Street, North Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Aggravated battery, and domestic battery with deadly weapon.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.