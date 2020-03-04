Vigo County Jail Log: March 4, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Carlia K. Bruner, 37, 1700 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Residential entry.
• Joe L. Clark Jr., 35, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Joshua D. Estremera, 29, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Child molesting.
• Emily A. Hollomon, 34, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Curtis W. Craft, 48, 2900 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Court order.
• Samantha B. Case, 26, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dylan M. Voorhees, 28, 100 block of Archer Avenue, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:51 p.m. Conversion.
• Bridgette J. Heil, 41, 1400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Conversion.
• Ruskin W. Mount, 49, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, auto theft and habitual offender.
• Shane L. Corey, 32, 2300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Court order.
• Travis D. Cockrell, 24, 2600 block of Schaal, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Conversion.
• Kathryn R. Douglas, 34, 10 block of Briarwood, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Saturday
• Austin B. Davis, 20, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Courtney Keys, 30, 700 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Timothy J. Bradley, 21, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
