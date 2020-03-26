The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Robert E. Fennell, 28, 9300 block South U.S. Highway, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Court order.
• Trevon Cortez Skipper, 25, 2400 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 a.m. Court order.
• Timothy Shane Fagg, 43, 100 block South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Court order.
• Steven L. Cook, 62, 4900 block North Michigan, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Dealing in meth and possession of meth.
• Carolyn S. McKinney, 42, 3200 block East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• William R. Cook, 29, 1300 block Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (2 counts), theft, and escape from lawful detention.
• Evan Watkins, 47, 600 block Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:00 p.m. Court order.
• Landon Matthew Tooloose, 17, 2700 block Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Robbery.
• Charles D. Miller, 53, 800 block Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jennifer Turner, 37, 800 block South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Lonnie Eugene Vanhorn, 38, no known address. Booked 9:37 p.m. Dealing marijuana, burglary and arson.
• Ayinde Makalani Harris, 40, 2400 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.
• Edward A. Bailey, 39, 1100 block Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
