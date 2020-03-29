Vigo County Jail Log: March 29, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• John R. Smith, 26, 1400 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Domestic battery, fraud and intimidation.
• Jeremy L. Altvater, 24, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and invasion of privacy.
• Zachary W. Leek, 34, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Conversion.
• Ryan J. Ross, 24, 7900 block of North County Road 675, Brazil. Booked 6:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and conversion.
• Meloney K. Collins, 22, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Heavenly A. Boyd, 20, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Saturday
• Terry L. Clark, 54, 700 block of East Ohio, Jasonville. Booked 4:08 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jay D. Hann, 35, 200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Damien L. Williams, 29, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Kenneth L. Bacon, 18, 1600 block of North 20th Street, Springfield, Ill. Booked 8:11 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal conversion and theft.
• Jacob E. Gilbert, 27, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Trevor L. Morgan, 32, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Jason M. Moore, 44, 5100 block of North Taft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Theft and receiving stolen auto parts.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
