The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Steven R. Spurgeon, 45, 1000 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child under 16.
• Justin Alan Brown, 35, 5200 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Residential entry.
• Kenneth Dean Noble, 21, 2000 block Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Elijah James Johnson, 21, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Zachary S. Livingston, 24, 2400 block North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher S. Wallace, 37, 700 block Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, criminal conversion, criminal mischief (2 counts), conversion.
• Ryan L. Baker, 29, 1900 block North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Failure to sign registration, speeding, driving while suspended, domestic battery, strangulation.
Monday
• Travis M. Brown, 26, 10 block South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, invasion of privacy.
• Douglas Ray Spacht, 29, 2100 block Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Talisha Jean Crane, 38, 2000 block Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 a.m. Aggravated battery, domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Matthew E. Roberts, 51, 2100 block Arlith, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 a.m. Residential entry, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, residential entry.
• Steven James Massutti, 39, 1900 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jason Paul Dawson, 32, 10 block Ettler Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of meth.
• Charles Jeffrey Norton, 48, 1300 block Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Auto theft, intimidation, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eddie J. Morgan Jr., 55, 500 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Failure to stop after accident, driving a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nicholas Kent Huff, 33, 1300 block North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Tanner J. Fugate, 21, 1900 block Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Burglary.
• Cheyenne Shelyse Cheeks, 22, 2100 block E. Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, battery on a public safety official, false reporting/informing.
• Andrew Scott Mathers, 51, 1900 block North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Stacey J. Wilson, 65, 8300 block East Main Street, Dugger. Booked 5:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving with controlled substance in body.
• Amanda J. Baker, 23, North Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• David Elijah Dunbar, 28, 1100 block Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Remington Diaz, 29, 1600 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance.
• Anthony L. German, 57, 1700 block Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Battery.
• Shanah M. Howell, 36, 1100 block South Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Driving a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Ashley Ann Johnson, 27, 700 block North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, conversion, false reporting/informing.
• Robert Joseph Jones, 59, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Battery and conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
