The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Kevon J. Sanders, 19, 2900 block Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 43, 100 block Hoffman Avenue, Oil City, PA. Booked 2:45 p.m. Criminal trespass (2 counts) and false informing.
• Wesley Rashaad Hammond, 21, 200 block North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Domestic battery in presence of a child under age 16, and strangulation.
Wednesday
• Amber L. Quintaine, 26, 3000 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Hendry Roland Corrales, 46, 4500 block South Arlington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal.
• Michael P. Reffett, 43, 2400 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Abbey L. Smith, 37, 2400 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
