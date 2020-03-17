Vigo County Jail Log: March 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Arthur D. Collins, 33, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Devin M. Keuthan, 20, 1400 block of Cosby Road, Washington. Booked 3:39 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jonathan A. James, 29, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and battery.
• Johnny M. Jones II, 32, 400 block of Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Theft (two counts), forgery, fraud, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Levi M. Kindberg, 28, 1100 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Monday
• Zachary Hensley, 25, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Brian L. Kirmse, 47, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Austin L. Evans, 29, 3600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Sheldon J. Warren, 27, 1300 block of Barndance Lane, Rosedale. Booked 5:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Shawn M. Rutherford, 25, 2800 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 34, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Residential entry.
• Amy L. Estep, 39, 1200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Chemare Irby, 27, 10 block of South Western Avenue, Peoria, Ill. Booked 11:07 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Virgil K. Weir, 56, 300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• Richard E. Durbin, 43, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rolynda E. Hillman, 30, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Thompson, 50, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
