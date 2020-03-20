The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Alfred Branch, 53, 1500 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Leslie E. Flagg, 30, 1500 block Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Conversion.
• Jennifer Nicole Bolton, 25, 11500 block North Libertyville Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Amber Danielle Torres, 27, 1100 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Domestic battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement committed while armed with deadly weapon, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Friday
• Christopher W. Snellgrose, 27, 1300 block South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior (2 counts).
• Antonio S. Caruso, 18, 1800 block South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 a.m. Public intoxication and minor possession of alcohol.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
