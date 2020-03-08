Vigo County Jail Log: March 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Joseph I. Turner, 38, 10 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Sierra D. Krise, 29, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Court order.
• Paul J. Blitz, 30, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Nicholas R. Whitaker, 26, 2300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Douglas R. Spacht, 29, 2100 block of Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Court order.
• Rick R. Orman, 49, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and theft.
• Bobbie L. Jackson, 34, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Scott A. Rickard, 57, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Steven W. Rickard Jr., 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin Samm, 40, 5700 block of West Coalmont Public Road, Jasonville. Booked 5:49 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Katherine Y. Davis, 28, 2400 block of Arleth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, trafficking with an inmate and possession of marijuana.
• Michael J. Rice, 48, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Charles R. Stranahan III, 34, 400 block of South Third, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, violation of driving conditions and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Rodney T. Scott, 53, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 30, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Wednesday
• Ronald A. Coffey, 50, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Isaac M. Hunt, 19, 3000 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Justin D. Samm, 40, 6200 block of West Coalmont Public Road, Jasonville. Booked 10:26 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Harold W. Jones, 38, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Bobbi J. Douglas, 52, 500 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph C. Manning, 49, 9900 block of East Railroad, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Court order.
• Cory J. Thompson, 29, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Helen R. Wade, 29, 5300 block of East County Road 600 North, Shelburn. Booked 1:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Gabrielle E. Sappington, 23, 2500 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jason R. Bettis, 37, 10 block of North Main Street, Rosedale. Booked 2:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Darlisha L. Isabell, 24, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin E. Reedy, 31, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• John M. Leach, 55, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 58, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (three counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Devon M. Lakin, 21, 1300 block of Cedar Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Samantha J. Schatz, 28, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
Thursday
• Sandrea L. Delp, 36, 700 block of North Virginia, Rockville. Booked 12:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
• Jerald R. Owens, 56, 300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jacob W. Umphries, 29, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Petition to revoke pre-trial placement in the work release program, and escape from lawful detention.
• Eric L. Throckmorton, 44, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Invasion of privacy (three counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
