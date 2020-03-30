Vigo County Jail Log: March 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Bryan L. Boswell, 44, 10 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Leroy Lawson, 68, 1300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Theft.
• Howard J. Moody, 38, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Criminal trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Susan L. Harvey, 54, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Public intoxication.
Monday
• Nick C. Sarris, 40, 10 block of East Vincennes Street, Linton. Booked 1:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, false informing and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Terry W. Wilson, 32, 1600 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Unlawful possesion of a syringe, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
