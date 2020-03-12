Vigo County Jail Log: March 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Joshua E. Stahl, 38, 300 block of Rocky Hill Road, Spencer. Booked 10:46 a.m. Parole violation.
• Jeremy L. Henry, 29, 200 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Erica A. McCarter, 29, 900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Christian A. Campbell, 28, 600 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Court order.
• Shane C. Hunter, 20, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Conversion.
• Joshua D. Dyer, 41, Sullivan. Booked 5:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dylan L. Day, 26, 1500 block of East County Road 200 North, Sullivan. Booked 5:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua D. Phillips, 44, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal recklessness, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• William R. Cook, 29, no address available. Booked 7:56 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and theft.
• Shanah M. Howell, 36, 1100 block of Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Theft.
• Ashley N. Judson, 36, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Conversion.
• Eric Allen, 32, 300 block of Baylor Ave, Colombus, Ohio. Booked 11:28 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• William P. Scott, 25, 900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Samantha B. Case, 26, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Emily A. Hollomon, 34, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Carol A. Linzy, 31, 2600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Sarah C. Blair, 32, 6300 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate and legend drug prescription violation.
• Keith M. Barnes, 47, 800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
