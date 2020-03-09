Vigo County Jail Log: March 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Michael T. Klink, 44, 10 block of Golf Bag Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Small claims.
• Denise K. Owens, 31, 2200 block of North 15½ STreet, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 30, no address available. Booked 11:21 a.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Robert Earl Gabbard, 32, 1300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Gary W. Moran, 34, 4100 block of East county Road, Center Point. Booked 2:19 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paul Johnson, 39, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. Conversion and theft (two counts).
• Sarah K. Vore, 30, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• David D. Allen, 37, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Theft (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and
• Makayla E. Bender, 18, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Amy L. Hollingsworth, 46, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Elias B. Brown, 29, 1200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts); domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; strangulation; intimidation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Culton R. Davis, 53, 500 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Cameron J. Bell, 27, 2300 block of West Curry, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
Friday
• David Rowley, 48, 800 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Home improvement fraud; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Cheyenne S. Cheeks, 22, 2100 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Battery against public safety official, false informing, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.
• Clay M. Collison, 37, 100 block of Elizabeth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Richard A. Sandlin, 53, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), escape from lawful detention, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, burglary, aggravated battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
• Caleb G. Irving, 26, 10 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerome L. Valentine, 21, 5700 block of West 42nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nathanial Wells, 35, 4500 block of South Maplewood, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana; auto theft; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement (two counts); criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sabrina A. Lowe, 34, 300 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Christopher L. Dyer, 48, 2800 block of Elm, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Violet E. LeClercq-Herman, 26, 200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Carrie L. Gilbert, 41, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• David L. Hammond, 30, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Braden M. Wills, 32, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• John L. Featherston, 33, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Chryston J. Wood, 31, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brooklyn K. Lucas, 23, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Delbert McKinley Higginbotham, 40, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Saturday
• Samuel L. Adkins, 41, 200 block of Central Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Failure to appear.
• Santana L. Barnhill, 34, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• George Skipo III, 58, 1100 block of North Tabortown, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe; intimidation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Auto theft.
• Quentin D. Parker, 37, 1700 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Cedric R. Quince, 23, 10 block of Osborne Streeet, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Operating with controlled substance in body.
• Zanaria S. Hunt-Wright, 19, 10 block of North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:07 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, and robbery.
• Jasmine-Renee L. Myers, 20, 1700 block of Union Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:24 a.m. Battery resulting In moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
