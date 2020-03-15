The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Wesley E. Charlton, 51, 10 block South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Residential entry.
• James Ray Jenkins, 31, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 26, 1500 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Rebekah Nicole Coakley, 27, 400 block South Park Avenue, Jasonville. Booked 7:52 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Charles Ryan Poncar, 40, 2300 block Buckingham Circle, Woodridge, Ill. Booked 11:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Friday
• Carson W. Mayhood, 21, 200 block north Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication.
• Chadwick Shane Cutter, 28, 1200 block North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Battery with deadly weapon, domestic battery in presence of child under 16, auto theft, criminal recklessness, domestic battery with bodily injury.
• Shelby Jo Overstreet, 23, 900 block Sixth Street, Covington. Booked 3:48 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
