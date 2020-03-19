Vigo County Jail Log: March 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Grant M. Simms, 23, 6400 block of Turning Leaf Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Eric W. McCullough, 41, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Battery.
• Jeremy Benton, 45, 200 block of Deer Creek Road, Rochester, Ill. Booked 8:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Jessica L. Beal, 35, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Conversion and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Thursday
• Lorraine A. Fuller, 41, 4900 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 12:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 35, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
