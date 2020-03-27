The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Jeremy Allen Fennell, 40, 600 block Archer Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:20 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender (2 counts) and child molesting.
• James Micheal Shipman, 46, 8100 block Milner Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with prior and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Elora Louise Nichole Long, 30, 3100 block North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Conversion, possession of marijuana and residential entry.
• Adrian M. Morris, 34, 1100 block Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Driving after being habitual traffic offender, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction (2 counts), false informing, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Sean Pederson Dempsey, 35, 2600 block Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Loyd E. Burke, 56, 600 block South 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Shane Eugene Wheeler, 46, 4800 block Anderson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Possesion of marijuana, public intoxication by alcohol, and public intoxication by drugs.
• Brandon Lee Kendall, 31, 10 block Eighth Street, Linton. Booked 11:25 p.m. Reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement (2 counts), dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Joshua C. Goodpaster, 36, 8300 block East State Road 42, Poland. Booked 6:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, child molesting, and failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.