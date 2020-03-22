Vigo County Jail Log: March 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Antonio S. Caruso, 18, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and minor possession of alcohol.
• Larry W. Smith, 51, 500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brandy J. Shonk, 31, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Pedro Baquiax, 33, 400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• George M. Deyoung, 54, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Leslie A. Fannin, 47, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, other (not classified), battery against public safety official, criminal trespass and false reporting.
• Julio B. Sanchez, 61, 400 block of South Lost Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William L. Armstrong, 36, 200 block of Tiger Lily Road, Sumter, S.C. Booked 10:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Saturday
• Darin M. Jones, 24, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Out-of-county warrant.
• Garry E. Suggs, 49, 100 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Mickey L. Manley, 59, 100 block of Pine Street, Switz City. Booked 3:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Leon C. McCray, 62, 1300 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Theft, carrying a handgun without a license, carrying handgun without license and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Kehrt V. Cochran, 30, 3200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Tiffany R. Wenk, 24, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Eddie L. Nevel, 40, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kathleen P. Williams, 56, 1200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday's list:
• Jeffrey D. Thomas, 57, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. False informing.
• Scott W. Hiter, 46, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
