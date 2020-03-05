Vigo County Jail Log: March 5, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Kyle K. Meskimen, 24, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 38, 7200 block of North 32nd, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Court order.
• Kavin A. Compton, 54, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• James M. Price, 50, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Court order.
• Larry L. Marqua, 36, 700 block of South Morgan Street, Brazil. Booked 12:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Destinea M. Phillips, 23, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Kathleen A. Scott, 29, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Marvin L. Kelly, 41, 400 block of Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Confinement.
• Jordan A. Wilkey, 32, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Bruce Hay, 28, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute, I. Booked 7:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jarvette King, 33, 700 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Sunday
• James S. Sanchez, 22, 100 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kylynn T. Muhammad, 22, 1300 block of Stone Court, South Bend. Booked 12:59 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Jason A. Oxendine, 42, 1700 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael W. Wols, 32, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew L. Hutchinson, 26, 2200 block of Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Theft (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
