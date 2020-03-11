Vigo County Jail Log: March 11, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Kelly J. Fitzsimmons, 42, 6700 block of North Cedarwood, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 a.m. Conversion.
• Dale L. Pittman, 55, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Conversion.
• Samuel K. Tshibanda, 24, 100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Clinton D. Coffey, 29, 2800 block of North Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Court order.
• Kaylee D. Grise, 20, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Theft.
• Terry W. Slone III, 20, 10 block of North 14th Street, Mitchell. Booked 4:51 p.m. Rape (two counts).
• Keith A. Ball, 35, 4000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Dealing in marijuana (two counts) and possession of marijuana.
• Kavin A. Compton, 54, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Betty I. Switzer, 66, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Bobby L. Seeley, 38, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Crystal R. Seeley, 33, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Paige R. Helton, 32, 10 block of Fairhearst Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean C. Mormans, 48, 10 block of East Columbus Street, Staunton. Booked 1:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 28, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• William L. Allsup, 20, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brittney A. Thacker, 34, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Travis R. Merritt, 23, 3300 block of North 23 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, carrying handgun without license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
• Stephanie L. Anderson, 34, 5600 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Intimidation.
• Jeremy R. Ross, 37, 3800 block of North 25 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Dale L. Pittman, 55, no address available. Booked 4:30 p.m. Conversion.
• Dusty E. Phegley, 28, 1100 block of North State Street, Sullivan. Booked 5 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony L Walker, 30, 300 block of West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Joshua M. Booe, 36, 6500 block of North Rosewood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Crystal D. Baugh, 37, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tryten Osborn, 23, 10 block of East Northwood Drive, Sullivan. Booked 6:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cameron R. Andrade, 18, 800 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; failure to return to lawful detention; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 35, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Theft.
• David A. Dispennett, 34, 5500 block of Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Trafficking with an inmate, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tina E. Schalburg, 65, 2100 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and criminal mischief.
• Lisa Nottingham, 54, 3300 block of Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Altered interim license plate, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Katie M. Cheesman, 26, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Ryan Duckworth, 36, 1800 block of South Indiana 159, Dugger. Booked 9:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Delana D. Harkness, 38, 1200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Nicholas S. Toby, 32, 7800 block of Sweetwater Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Darin M. Goetz, 30, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Robert Eyre, 33, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Aaron K. Goetz, 31, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Bradley A. Hild, 22, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Matthew Bose, 34, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
