Vigo County Jail Log: March 10, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Quentin D. Parker, 37, 1700 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Edward L. Crane, 56, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Devante S. Wright, 23, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Ryan D. Burns, 32, 3100 block of Arbor Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, intimidation, carrying handgun without license, pointing loaded firearm at another person and possession of marijuana.
• Dennis J. Marles, 52, 10 block of Douglas Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jared M. Menestrina, 37, 7900 block of Inishmore Way, Indianapolis. Booked 1:52 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• David G. Bouffard, 39, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Theft.
• Cortney M. Rooksberry, 27, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Shawn E. Abrell, 48, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua B. Clark, 38, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Nathan Shelton, 25, 400 block of East Isabell, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Rosa M. Ellinger, 53, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terry Wilkinson, 32, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Joshua L. Harden, 31, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and criminal conversion.
• Darin L. Mason, 39, 300 block of West Frakes Street, Sullivan. Booked 3:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Megan T. Kiourtzidis, 31, 1900 block of 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Madison Keith, 22, 400 block of West Douglas Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy A. Williams, 38, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kaylee M. Tompkins, 27, 3200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeff L. Strole, 71, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Emily N. Branch, 25, 3300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Monday
• Joe C. Harris, 25, 1100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Kevin R. Spurrier, 45, 600 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Shanah M. Howell, 36, 200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Darielle D. Jordan, 28, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Rebecca L. Goldman, 45, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brent Hamblen, 46, 2300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
