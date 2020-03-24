The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Logan A. Shively, 29, 500 block South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Driving while intoxicated with a prior.
• Roger Radcliffe, 53, 1200 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher Ryan Herrick, 30, 500 block South Market, Rockville. Booked 8:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jack S. Cheesman, 27, 2300 block Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Possession of marijuana and domestic battery in the presence of child under age 16.
• Abraham H. Vestal, 38, 100 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Domestic battery in presence of child under age 16, and domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant person.
• Joshua D. Loftson, 26, 2100 block North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Dana Conder, 29, 1500 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Possession of meth and false reporting/informing.
Monday
• James A. Gallagher, 33, 1400 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Andrew Scott Mathers, 51, 1900 block North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
• Kevin A. Roberts, 18, 500 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Thomas R. Beauchman, 25, 1800 block North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Robbery.
• Aaron K. Goetz, 31, 1900 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Ashley A. Ring, 34, 10 block South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Domestic battery in presence of child under age 16.
Tuesday
• Alan D. Callahan, 58, 1400 block South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Possession of marijuana and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
