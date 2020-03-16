Vigo County Jail Log: March 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Kelli D. McCan, 39, 1600 block of Edgemont Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. Fraud and possession of methamphetamine.
• John L. Rogers, 32, 1600 block of North Edgemont, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Luke L. Smith, 19, Indianapolis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.
• Kelly J. Pappas, 49, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. False informing, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Billie C. Miller, 29, 300 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Bobby L. Brown, 39, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Marvin D. Strong, 32, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Conversion.
• Christopher A. Hill, 32, 10 block of First street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Intimidation.
• Jordan L. Tompkins, 30, 4600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Court order.
• Jacob Harlow, 29, 1400 block of North County Road 300 West, Brazil. Booked 7:32 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Kyree Guajardo, 26, 100 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 7:40 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dustin Wimmer, 34, 500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Tionne L. Childs, 26, 1700 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
• Jeremy Russell, 27, 2100 block of Indiana 37, Branchville. Booked 9:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.
Saturday
• Levi Gillis, 28, 800 block of Kreckler Street, Clinton. Booked 12:26 a.m. Criminal confinement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nathaniel J. Hoctor, 28, no address available. Booked 12:46 a.m. Unauthorized destructive device, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Micheala C. Wilkinson, 20, 300 block of North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Dakota Kirchoff, 21, 9100 block of South 350 West, Rosedale. Booked 1:45 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dre'Shon J. Allen, 20, 1600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and intimidation.
• Christy Massutti, 39, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Conversion.
• Michael L. Henderson, 45, 2800 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Edwin B. Phillips, 64, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Clinton. Booked 1:50 p.m. Public intoxication by drugs.
• David M. Wolfe, 36, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 p.m. Auto theft, forgery, identity deception, and affixing false or forged label to controlled substance prescription package.
• Brett M. Hendrix, 26, 700 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:36 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathan T. Gabaldon-Curtis, 29, Westville Correctional Facility, Westville. Booked 3:22 p.m. Court order.
• Nicholas J. Shelton, 41, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.
• Chad E. Downey, 43, 10 block of Monterey, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cody Archer, 28, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, burglary of a dwelling and auto theft.
Sunday
• Sabrienna M. Foster, 24, 10 block of East Sawmill, Farmersburg. Booked 12:31 a.m. Conversion.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 1400 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Conversion and failure to return to lawful detention.
• William J. Kennedy, 44, 10 block of Lincoln Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kathryn M. Yoakum, 27, 200 block of Aspen Drive, Crawfordsville. Booked 2:14 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
