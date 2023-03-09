The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
- Harley M. Dycus, 22, 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Anthony Lynn-Morris, 27, 1300 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Theft (two counts) and residential entry.
- Gabriel Myers, 32, 800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, false informing and resisting law enforcement.
- Matthew J. Kabbany, 29, 700 block of South Lincoln Street, Clinton. Booked 3:12 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (two counts).
- Robert L. Huckle, 49, 100 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Bryan W. Patton, 25, 300 block of North Church Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Conversion.
- Richard P. Ramey, 41, Anthony Square, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and invasion of privacy.
- Dalton A. Frazier, 22, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Jennifer A. Robinson, 41, 9300 block of East Pettiford, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Dustin K. Brock, 44, 200 block of Crestwood Avenue, Crawfordsville. Booked 7:33 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Peyton M. Hockman, 22, 10 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
- Kyla L. Lachat, 32, 300 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Thursday
- Ashton S. Bennett, 38, Rosedale. Booked 1:03 a.m. Felon in possession of firearm, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
