Vigo County Jail Log: March 9, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 26, 27 and 28, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 26
• Kane Bradley, 20, 2400 block of East 300 North, Greenfield. Booked 1:11 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Jesse Richardson, 24, 1100 block of South Indiana 71, Clinton. Booked 4:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jeremy M. Compton, 34, 10 block of West Pine Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 4:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Adam J. Spencer, 35, 2100 block of Ireland Road, South Bend. Booked 5:34 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts), strangulation and criminal confinement.
• Brandi Newburn, 40, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian K. Dixie, 44, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Arson (two counts), escape from lawful detention and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Tionne L. Childs, 28, 1700 block of North 30th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
• Steven R. Simpkins, 33, 10 block of East Jackson Street, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 11:30 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• James L. Lewis, 50, 1900 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Feb. 27
• Bethany D. Stines, 35, 10 block of West Hymera Jackson Street, Shelburn. Booked 12:40 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; burglary; abd possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Katrina M. Woodson, 47, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Kirk W. Burris, 51, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Matthew Kruszewski, 24, 200 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert C. Long, 33, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Keagen Z. Trost, 20, 600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Failure to appear.
• James A. Stevens, 38, 4300 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James E. Michon, 49, 200 block of Maupin, New Haven, Mo. Booked 12:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin Hild, 25, 100 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Josh M. Meyers, 40, 200 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Feb. 28
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Eric L. Long, 43, 8300 block of Hayne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
